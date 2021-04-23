Fiorentina banking on unbeaten Ribery luck against Juventus

Fiorentina is hoping Franck Ribery’s record against Juventus will help them avoid losing to the Bianconeri this weekend.

Juve faces La Viola in Serie A with the Frenchman in their team and it has now been revealed that he is unbeaten against the Bianconeri.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says the Frenchman hasn’t lost against Andrea Pirlo’s side even though he has faced them seven times as a player of Bayern Munich.

The report reveals that he won four and drew three of the encounters.

Football is a team sport and this shouldn’t count when both teams line up this weekend, but the report says it is something that Fiorentina hopes would help them get the result they want while they play their role on the pitch.

When both teams met in the reverse of this fixture, Juve lost 3-0 at home and Ribery provided the assist for the first goal scored by Dušan Vlahović.

Andrea Pirlo’s team is now battling for a top-four place on the league table after Inter Milan pulled 11 points clear of them in the race for the Scudetto.

Just two points separate them from Napoli, who are currently 5th on the league table while they are fourth.