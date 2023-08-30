Fiorentina is currently in a state of urgency to part ways with Sofyan Amrabat, a player who has garnered interest from Juventus. The team has already embarked on their season without his involvement.

Amrabat, a standout defensive midfielder of exceptional quality on the European stage, has attracted attention from numerous clubs eager to include him in their ranks. Among the suitors are not only Juventus, but also Liverpool and Manchester United, intensifying the competition for his signature. Juventus, in particular, remains fervently committed to securing his services.

During this time, Amrabat has found himself training in isolation, as Fiorentina had initially set a price tag exceeding 20 million euros for the transfer of the World Cup standout.

However, a shift has occurred in Fiorentina’s stance. According to reports from Calciomercato, the conditions have evolved, leading the club to entertain the idea of a loan arrangement for Amrabat. The latest information indicates that Fiorentina’s primary objective is for him to depart the club, thus making them open to a temporary move. This altered approach significantly facilitates matters for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

This development is good because it means we can sign the midfielder and test him for a season to see if he adapts to what we want to achieve as a club.

We can see that Amrabat is a top player, but whether he fits into what we want to achieve as a club is different.

If we clinch a loan move for him in the coming days, the midfielder will show that for at least a year.