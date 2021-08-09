Fiorentina chooses Juventus target to replace Vlahovic

Gianluca Scamacca is one striker that Juventus has been linked to for some time now.

The Sassuolo man is one of the finest Italian youngsters at the moment and he spent the last season on loan at Genoa.

Juve needed a new striker in the January transfer window and they targeted him.

However, they couldn’t reach an agreement with the Green and Blacks and he remained on loan at Genoa.

The 22-year-old is now being targeted by another Italian club who will be serious competition to Juventus.

Todofichajes says Fiorentina is looking to sign him in this transfer window as they prepare to sell Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus and the likes of Tottenham want Vlahovic and it seems he might head to England, thanks to the influence of Fabio Paratici.

If he eventually leaves La Viola, they would bring in Scamacca to replace him.

Sassuolo is preparing for the campaign with Italy youth international in mind, however, if the right offer comes they will sell him.

They currently value him at €40M, but the report says Fiorentina thinks the figure is outrageous and they will pay not more than € 25M to sign him.

It remains unclear if Juventus will get serious about their interest in him and compete for his signature.