This Saturday, Juventus travel to Tuscany to take on Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. This will be the club’s final fixture of the season.

After sealing a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, and since they’re unable to improve their position in the table, the encounter appears to be an almost pointless affair for the Bianconeri.

On the contrary, the Viola are embroiled in an extremely tight race with Roma and Atalanta for European spots. The Tuscans will be hoping to snatch a place in next season’s Europa League with a sixth place finish, or alternatively qualifying for the Europa Conference League by landing seventh.

According to Corriere Fiorentino via TuttoJuve, the final outcome could decide the future of Nikola Milenkovic. The defender’s contract with Fiorentina expires in 2023, but he would be open for a renewal if the club qualifies to Europe.

For their part, Juventus have been monitoring the Serbian for quite some time now. After the announcement of Giorgio Chiellini’s departure, the 24-year-old emerged as one of the main candidates to replace the legendary captain in Turin.

The report adds that the Bianconeri are ready to launch an offer for the former Partizan center back in case contract renewal talks break down between the player and Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, The Viola will looking to win Saturday’s clash at the expense of the Old Lady, and subsequently secure the future of one of the finest young defenders in Serie A.