Fiorentina closing in on Mandragora but Torino won’t give up

After spending the last 18 months on loan at Torino, Rolando Mandragora cemented himself as one of the main pillars in the Granata squad.

Nevertheless, Il Toro opted against exercising their right to buy the midfielder, who now returns to Juventus.

However, the 24-year-old isn’t short of options, as another suitor is apparently accelerating to complete his signature.

According to la Nazione via JuventusNews24, Fiorentina have reached an agreement to sign Mandragora from Juventus for just under 10 million euros.

The Viola failed to maintain the services of Lucas Torreira who played on loan from Arsenal for Vincenzo Italiano’s side last season.

Thus, Mandragora would serve as a decent replacement for the Uruguay international.

However, Torino haven’t exactly raised the white flag just yet, as they remain hopeful of finding a formula that would lure the Italian towards the other side of the city.

According to Calciomercato, a decisive meeting will take place on Thursday which will include Juventus directors, Torino’s Davide Vagnati and Mandragora’s agent.

The source claims that the Bianconeri have already accepted Fiorentina’s offer for the player, but still want to listen to the Granata’s final proposal.

The Old Lady signed Mandragora from Genoa back in 2016, but he’s been playing on loan ever since. He represented the likes of Pescara, Crotone and Udinese.