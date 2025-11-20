New Fiorentina coach Paolo Vanoli previewed the upcoming fixture against Juventus, while offering updates on the availability of Moise Kean and Robin Gosens.

After the final international break of the year, the Bianconeri will resume their campaign with a tricky trip to Florence to take on the struggling Viola.

The Tuscans have recently sacked Stefano Pioli, who shockingly failed to win a fixture in the first 10 rounds of the Serie A campaign. Vanoli arrived as a replacement, and registered a 2-2 draw in Genoa on his debut.

Moise Kean recovers from injury just in time to take on Juventus

On Saturday, the 53-year-old will be hoping to steer Fiorentina towards their first victory of the season when he makes his bow at the Artemio Franchi.

Nevertheless, he’ll be facing a daunting task, as Juventus have been displaying some encouraging signs under Luciano Spalletti, albeit the results haven’t been breathtaking.

Nevertheless, Vanoli will at least be able to count on the services of Kean, who will be hellbent on making a statement against his former employers.

The 25-year-old had to miss Italy’s last two qualifiers due to a knock, but the manager confirms that the striker is ready and raring to go.

“Moise has fully recovered from a tibia problem. This week, he trained with the group,” said the former Torino manager in his pre-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“I went to watch some of Moise’s national team matches, and I think he’s a well-rounded, quality player. He can play alone or with a striker alongside him, but I’m not tied to a specific system.

“Moise has qualities that need to be exploited, and he can play in different ways depending on the match.”

Robin Gosens to skip Fiorentina vs Juventus

On the other hand, Fiorentina won’t be able to count on Germany international Robin Gosens.

The former Atalanta and Inter left-back is suffering from a hamstring strain, and the manager revealed he won’t be fit enough to take part in the action this weekend.

“Gosens has been working separately and will not be available for this match,” confirmed Vanoli.

The contest will take place at the Artemio Franchi in Florence. It kicks off on Saturday at 18:00 CET.