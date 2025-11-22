Juventus and Fiorentina played out a 1-1 draw in Florence this evening, a result that will frustrate the Bianconeri as their struggles in front of goal continue. Juventus began with intent and immediately pushed forward, believing they had earned a penalty early on, only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review.

Juventus Take Control but Fail to Capitalise

Recent matches have seen frequent adjustments to the Juventus system, and this fixture was no different. The men in black and white appeared to carry more clarity and an element of unpredictability, which initially unsettled Fiorentina. This allowed Juventus to carve out several promising chances in the first half as La Viola attempted to make sense of their opponents’ shape and approach.

Despite the opportunities created, Juventus once again failed to convert until first-half stoppage time. Filip Kostic reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box, guiding home the rebound to give his side a deserved lead. The goal sent Juventus into the interval in a strong position, aware that maintaining composure and momentum would be crucial after the break.

Fiorentina Responds and Shifts the Balance

However, barely moments into the second half, Rolando Mandragora struck the equaliser, delivering the worst possible restart for the Bianconeri. The goal transformed Fiorentina’s confidence, energising the hosts and pushing Juventus onto the back foot. La Viola began attacking with greater numbers, while Juventus attempted to find space on the break, though their defensive discipline remained steady.

As the contest progressed, Juventus increased their pressure in search of a second goal, but Fiorentina remained resolute and continued to pose their own threat. Either side could have found a late winner, yet neither managed to produce the decisive moment.

The match ultimately finished level, a result that Fiorentina may welcome more readily than Juventus, who will undoubtedly view it as two points dropped rather than one point gained.