Fiorentina competing with Juventus for Brazilian teenage star

Gabriel Veron is one Brazilian teenage star that Europe’s top sides are monitoring at the moment, but Juventus will hope to win the race for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb says that the Bianconeri want him, but they will face new competition from Fiorentina for the 18-year-old.

Despite his young age, he has been heavily involved in games for Palmeiras this season.

He has played 6 games in the Copa Libertadores, scoring 3 times, he also has 2 goals in 5 Brazilian Serie A games.

His performances have prompted his team to tie him down to a new deal until 2025, and this gives them the leverage to negotiate a favourable transfer fee for themselves.

The report further says that Arsenal and Manchester United are two English teams that also want him, making it even harder for Juve to seal the deal.

It then says that Fiorentina is ready to offer 25m euros for his signature, however, that might not be enough to convince Palmeiras to sell.

Juventus’ latest transfer approach sees them sign younger players and that makes Veron a perfect target.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition to land him, the Bianconeri will also be hopeful that he will continue to develop well when he moves to Europe.