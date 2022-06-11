Following a stellar Serie B campaign with Cremonese, Nicolò Fagioli is no longer a hidden secret.

The young Juventus loanee was one of the finest performers in the campaign which saw the Lombardians finishing second and subsequently earn a historic promotion to the top tier.

According to la Nazione via ilBianconero, Fagioli has attracted the attention of Fiorentina, with their manager Vicenzo Italiano becoming an admirer of the youngster.

The report adds that the Viola management has already discussed the possibility of signing the midfielder with the Bianconeri, most likely on a dry loan deal.

However, the player’s contract expires in 2023, and Juventus would like put his signature on an renewal, while he wishes to remain in Turin and fight for a spot in Max Allegri’s squad.

Fagioli initially joined the Old Lady’s youth ranks in 2015 and represented several young Bianconeri squads, including the U-23.

Las season, he contributed in three goals and seven assists in 33 Serie B appearances with Cremonese.

Juve FC say

In the presence of Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Rovella and the other Juventus midfielders, Allegri would have trouble keeping everyone in the department satisfied.

Therefore, one or two youngsters will have to leave. So if the cards fall on Fagioli, we can only hope that it would be a temporary departure, as we’re talking about a player who possesses an immense talent.