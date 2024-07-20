They had taken a huge gamble on him as he did not play in the 2022/2023 season while on loan at Liverpool.

Arthur earned many minutes at Fiorentina, but they did not make the transfer permanent and are now looking to sign another Juve midfielder.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims La Viola is now looking to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer.

With the arrival of several new midfielders and Nicolo Fagioli’s return from a ban, Locatelli might no longer be a starter at Juventus.

The midfielder has hardly improved since moving to the club, which explains why Italy left him behind when they travelled for Euro 2024.

That should motivate Locatelli to do well and prove his doubters wrong, but it remains unclear if he will earn a starting spot under Thiago Motta.

Nevertheless, the report claims Juventus does not wish to sell him during this transfer window.

The Bianconeri’s preference is to keep him, but every player has a price, and they will certainly not loan him out.