Weston McKennie could be stuck at Juventus this season as Fiorentina cools their interest in his signature.

The American is now unwanted at Juventus and has been told to find a new club if he wants to keep playing.

He had a chance to join Aston Villa earlier in the summer but hesitated, and the opportunity passed him by.

McKennie probably expected many clubs to show interest in him afterwards, but after a poor Copa America, the midfielder is struggling to find suitors.

Juve has moved on and improved their squad with new midfielders in the last few weeks.

Fiorentina showed serious interest in McKennie recently, and Juve was hopeful La Viola would push to sign him.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that the track is going cold because La Viola considers him too expensive to sign.

For now, they do not think he is affordable and might focus on other players instead of adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

McKennie will regret not going to Villa, and even if we incorporate him back into the group, he will struggle to win the competition for a place in our new midfield.