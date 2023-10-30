Next Sunday, Juventus travel to Tuscany where an unpleasant welcome awaits them at the Artemio Franchi.

As we all know, Fiorentina fans consider the Bianconeri as their most-hated rivals. Their loathe towards the Old Lady was further fuelled by the transfers of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa in recent years.

Nevertheless, Viola manager Vincenzo Italiano will have to contend the match in the absence of his two main right-back options.

At the start of the campaign, regular starter Dodo sustained a horrific injury that should keep him out for another six months.

19-year-old Michael Kayode rose to the plate, proving to be a reliable solution. However, the teenager picked up a knock in the club’s Europa League fixture against Cukaricki last Thursday.

While the injury isn’t serious, Italiano confirmed that the youngster will skip tonight’s match against Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium and next weekend’s much-anticipated encounter versus Juventus.

“Kayode has suffered a sprain. It’s nothing serious but they are always annoying. I hope to have mim back in two weeks, because he’s developing well and is important for us,” said the Fiorentina manager in his pre-match press conference via ilBianconero.

The Tuscans will now have to resort to 18-year-old Pietro Camuzzo. The teeneager will get his first real taste of Serie A action against the capital side this evening.

He’ll either impress and lock himself a starting berth against Juventus, or prove to be unready for this stage, which would force Italiano to improvise next weekend.