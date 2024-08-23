Juventus is struggling to finalize a deal for Nicolás González as Fiorentina continues to play hardball, even though the transfer window closes in about eight days.

The winger has been identified as the solution to Juve’s issues on the flank, with Thiago Motta eager to secure the right profile for his team before the window shuts.

Juve has considered several wingers this transfer window, and González remains their top target.

The Old Lady is prepared to offer up to 30 million euros for his signature, which seems a reasonable amount for the Argentine.

However, Fiorentina remains reluctant to sell and is reportedly demanding 40 million euros.

This fee appears too high for Juve, leading them to consider pulling out of negotiations.

Fiorentina is determined either to secure a substantial fee for his departure or to keep him at the club.

Fiorentina director Alessandro Ferrari has now answered questions on his future and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The situation is that there are eight days left, and at the moment, the conditions are not right to complete the operation. We’ll see what happens. The basic conditions for the deal are missing. We have no need to sell Nico; we’re happy with him. We’re calm.”

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez will add value to our squad, and hopefully, we will find a solution soon.