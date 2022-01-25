Fiorentina director confirms they have received multiple offers for Vlahovic

Fiorentina director, Daniele Pradè has revealed that they have received offers for Juventus target, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is the subject of interest from the Bianconeri and other top clubs like Arsenal.

He has refused to extend his contract with them and could now leave this month or at the end of the season.

The striker and his entourage have been silent in all of this saga and it puts both his present club and his suitors in an uncertain position.

La Viola would love to cash in on him if he won’t sign a contract extension, but he has been frustrating their efforts with his silence.

Prade claims they have received substantial offers for his signature, but the striker and his agents are refusing to speak to them.

He said via Football Italia: “We received some important offers for him. Offers that were very substantial but we never got any feedback from his agents. On our side there has always been great transparency. I refer to what Barone said yesterday, all our doors are open.

“I say this because we want to understand what he wants and what the agents want. We’re also open to sitting down again for the renewal. We have offers to sell him in a strong way. I’m saying this because a club that makes €75m a year and has a valuable asset cannot afford to lose him for free.”

Juve FC Says

It is not a good thing that Vlahovic will not confirm his intentions to Fiorentina, but that could be because he has already decided on his next club.

If he moves to Juve, he would face almost the same opponents he has been scoring against relentlessly.

A move abroad might be trickier and this is an advantage for the Bianconeri. But he needs to confirm where his future lies before we can know if we can sign him or not.