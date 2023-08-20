Following several mediocre campaigns, Arthur Melo is now hellbent on putting his career back on track.

The Brazilian signed for Juventus in 2020 but endured two underwhelming seasons in Turin. Last summer, he joined Liverpool on loan, but had a torrid time at Anfield Road due to recurring injuries.

The 27-year-old has now signed for Fiorentina on loan with the option to buy. Last night, he received plaudits for an impressive debut with La Viola.

The Tuscans beat their hosts Genoa 4-1 in the opening Serie A matchday. For his part, the Brazil international delivered a masterclass in the middle of the park.

After the match, Fiorentina director Daniele Pradè described Arthur as an enraged dog who was just released from the cage – in the positive sense of the word.

“Arthur was like a dog kept in a cage for a period of time,” said the director in his own bizarre fashion while praising his new signing (via ilBianconero).

“Once the cage was reopened, he almost went crazy. He really wanted to play.”

On another note, Lele Adani couldn’t even wait for Juve’s first match of the season to aim his opening dig towards Max Allegri.

The former Juventus and Inter defender doesn’t miss a chance to chasticize the Bianconeri boss.

Therefore, he took the opportunity to deliver a blow to Allegri following Arthur’s captivating display, although in a somewhat subtle manner, explains ilBianconero.

“There is a lad who plays for Fiorentina, a midfielder, who isn’t bad at all… Father time works in silence,” said Adani on TikTok.

The retired player had often expressed his admiration for the Brazilian midfielder, blaming Allegri for failing to make good use of his technical skills.