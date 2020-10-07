Fiorentina director opens up on Federico Chiesa transfer to Juventus

Fiorentina director Daniele Pradè claims that selling Federico Chiesa was good for them because the attacker didn’t want to stay with them after all.

La Viola was forced to sell the Italy international after he refused to sign a new deal and asked to move to Juve.

The Bianconeri also wanted to land him and they pressed for a favourable deal despite the low presence of cash due to covid19.

In the end, they reached an agreement on a two-year loan deal for 10m euros that will be made permanent in 2022 for around 40m euros+.

Prade was speaking in a press conference and he claimed that they had to sell him because it made no sense to continue a relationship when one party isn’t ready to continue or reciprocate the love shown by the other.

He also claimed that it was a good deal for them considering how much they made Juve pay to sign him.

“You cannot continue a relationship when the love is unrequited,” said Pradè in today’s press conference via Football Italia.

“That’s just the way it is. However, both in economic and sporting terms, this was a very good operation for us, as €60m is a lot in the current market.

“It was a long negotiation process, as he had to extend his contract first and it was done at the same conditions as before, so €1.8m per season, there were issues around the payment format, etc.”