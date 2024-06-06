Fiorentina director Daniele Prade has revealed that Sofyan Amrabat is not interested in returning to Serie A and prefers to remain in the Premier League, despite interest from Juventus.

The midfielder has been on Juve’s radar for several seasons, and the Bianconeri were also in the running to sign him last summer before he moved to Manchester United on loan.

Although he struggled at the Premier League club, reports have continued to link him with a move to Juve.

The season has ended, and United seems reluctant to sign him permanently, which might have boosted Juventus’ chances.

However, Prade suggests that Amrabat would rather stay in the Premier League, even though he has faced difficulties there.

United has not informed La Viola that they will sign him permanently, but Prade says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Amrabat? We haven’t had any response from Manchester United. If you ask me if I would keep him, I would say yes, but it doesn’t seem like what Sofyan has in mind. We went to him several times in Manchester, but he is in the Premier League and I think that he wants to stay there.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football, and that title should help us sign Amrabat.

However, he is not our most important target and has just finished a poor season, so we do not have to push to sign him if he wants a Premier League transfer.