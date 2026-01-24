Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti have both been on Fiorentina’s radar in recent weeks, as La Viola explored options to strengthen their squad. Fiorentina endured a difficult first half of the season and has found itself uncomfortably close to the relegation places in recent weeks, prompting the club to consider changes across several positions, including defence.

Juventus, meanwhile, continue to work hard to ensure its squad is properly balanced and competitive. That process may require the club to part ways with some current squad members to make room for improvements. Rugani and Gatti have been among the players whose futures have attracted attention, particularly due to their limited involvement under Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus squad situation and defensive hierarchy

Neither Rugani nor Gatti has received significant playing time in recent matches, and Spalletti appears open to replacing them with defenders he considers better suited to his plans. Juventus have been monitoring the market closely and would not have been opposed to moving either player on if a suitable opportunity arose.

Interest from Fiorentina was therefore viewed as a potentially positive development. A move could have benefited all parties, allowing Juventus to refresh their defensive options while giving the two players a chance for more regular football elsewhere. However, developments have since taken a different direction.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fiorentina’s cool interest and future implications

La Viola has now decided to step away from their pursuit of both defenders. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fiorentina have shifted their focus towards signing other defensive targets this month, effectively ending their interest in Rugani and Gatti. This change leaves both players remaining in Turin for the foreseeable future.

As a result, Rugani and Gatti are now set to continue fighting for their places at Juventus until at least the end of the season. With limited opportunities currently available, they will need to impress whenever called upon in order to secure a more prominent role.

Looking ahead, Juventus are expected to make further changes to its squad in the summer. That could place additional pressure on players who fail to establish themselves between now and the end of the campaign. For Rugani and Gatti, the coming months may prove decisive, as they risk being edged out by new arrivals if they are unable to convince the club of their long term value.