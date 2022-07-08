Fiorentina is open to cashing in on long-term Juventus target Nikola Milenkovic.

The defender has been in fine form while playing for La Viola in the last few seasons.

This has attracted the attention of top clubs, and Fiorentina is prepared to cash in on him.

They believe he is worth 15m euros, and any suitor that wants to discuss business must pay that sum.

The revelation of this demand has made even more clubs become interested in a move for him.

His latest suitor is Napoli, according to Tuttomercatoweb, and they claim the Partenopei has a good chance of landing him as well, as long as they meet Fiorentina’s asking price.

Juve FC Says

Now that we know how much he would cost, we need to act fast and sign him.

If we don’t, we would lose out, and the time is ticking now for us to make a bid.

It seems Max Allegri will trust Federico Gatti to replace Giorgio Chiellini at the Allianz Stadium, and he will only sign a new centre back if Matthijs de Ligt leaves.

It would be great to see Milenkovic in our squad, but we probably would miss out on his signature if more clubs join the race.