Fiorentina fans burn bridges with Vlahovic in insulting banners

With each passing day, Dusan Vlahovic appears more likely to join Juventus between now and the end of the month.

The Serbian bomber is adamant on leaving Fiorentina and embarking on a new adventure in Turin.

As for the Viola, they’re no longer willing to maintain the player who’s refusing to sign a contract extension (his current deal expires in 2023).

Therefore, the wheels appear to be in full motion already. But it just wouldn’t be a transfer from Florence to Turin without the usual fan rage.

After learning of the news, the Fiorentina fans decided to pay tribute for their possibly-departing striker in their own way.

Of course that had to include some insulting banners displayed around the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

“Respect is not won by scoring. Vlahovic s*** hunchback,” read the first banner as reported by Calciomercato.

“Your bodyguards will not save your life, gypsy, it’s over for you,” threatened the Fiorentina fans while using what is considered as a racist slur.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Fiorentina fans, they can only sit and watch their biggest stars leaving the club, with many of them ending up playing for their most hated rivals, Juventus.

Despite it becoming a repeated pattern throughout the last decades, the Viola supporters still decide to blame the players for committing the deadly sin of deciding to play top level football.

Perhaps it’s time for them to start directing their rage towards their successive hierarchies who have failed to launch winning dynasties despite the presence of vastly rich owners.