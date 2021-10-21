Fiorentina fans insult Vlahovic as his departure edges closer

When Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso resisted all offers for Dusan Vlahovic last summer, the patron was probably convinced that he can put the player’s signature on a new contract that would raise his value further.

Nevertheless, this strategy has apparently backfired, as the young striker refused to renew his deal which runs until the summer of 2023.

Therefore, the Viola could be forced to accept less lucrative offers for the Serbian next summer to avoid losing his services for free a year later.

After learning the news of his refusal to sign a new contract, Fiorentina fans were far from happy with the 21-year-old’s decision.

According to ilBianconero, the club’s supporters shouted insults at Vlahovic during Monday night’s encounter between Fiorentina and Venezia.

Of course the final result didn’t help, as the Serbia international failed to find the back of the net against the newly-promoted side, and the Tuscans surprisingly lost 0-1.

With the situation escalating towards the worse, Fiorentina could even sanction a sale as soon as January, which would undoubtedly spark a bidding war between some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

While Juventus are surely in the hunt, they will have some prestigious company in the race for the striker’s signature with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all reportedly being interested in the young bomber.