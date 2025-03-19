Juventus were recently insulted through a banner displayed in one of the stands during their match against Fiorentina, leading to a fine for La Viola. The incident highlights the ongoing animosity Juventus faces in Italian football, with the Bianconeri remaining one of the most despised clubs in the country, a status that is largely attributed to their success over the years.

Every club in Italy strives to beat Juventus when they come to town, and many fans seize the opportunity to express their disdain for the Old Lady. Juventus shares a particularly fierce rivalry with Fiorentina, as the Bianconeri have often been accused of poaching the best players from La Viola. This dynamic has led to some tension, especially as Juventus has been involved in transferring players both ways. Recently, Juve sold Moise Kean and Nicolo Fagioli to Fiorentina in the last two transfer windows, yet when Juventus visited Florence, Fiorentina supporters still unfurled a banner containing an insult aimed at the Turin club.

As a result of the display, Fiorentina has been fined for failing to control its supporters. According to a report from Calciomercato, the Florence club has been handed a €50,000 fine and issued a serious warning. While the banner may have been intended to provoke or unsettle Juventus, it is unlikely that the players were caught off guard. Such displays of hostility have become a familiar part of the matchday experience for Juve, who are used to being targeted by rival fans, especially in high-stakes encounters. It is simply another attempt by supporters to make Juventus uncomfortable and, perhaps, gain an edge in the game.

This incident further underscores the fierce and often bitter rivalries Juventus faces in Italian football, where success often breeds hostility from opposing fans. However, it is clear that these displays of animosity, while unpleasant, are unlikely to have any lasting effect on the club or its players.