Fiorentina forward reckons he knows how to score against Wojciech Szczęsny

Krzysztof Piatek has revealed he knows how to score against his national teammate and Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczęsny.

Juventus will face his Fiorentina side in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia tomorrow.

That game gives La Viola a chance to have a crack at a trophy this season.

It would also see Dusan Vlahovic return to his old home weeks after leaving to join Juventus.

Piatek is one of the new players they have added to their squad, and the former Milan striker will hope to score the goals Vlahovic’s departure has taken away from the club.

Szczęsny could be in Juve’s goal and try to stop Piatek from hitting the target, but the Polish striker insists he knows how to score against his national teammate.

He said via Il Bianconero: “We are friends and teammates of the national team: he is a very strong goalkeeper, but I know where to hit him and how to score. I repeat it again, I want to win, it is clear that he too is fighting for the same goal, but my only thought is to take Fiorentina as far as possible.”

Juve FC Says

Piatek has been one of Serie A’s danger men since he broke onto the scene, but Juve has kept better strikers than him quiet before now.

We can back our defenders to neutralise his threat also, and he might not even get the chance to take a shot against Szczęsny.