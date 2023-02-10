Rodrigo De Paul
Fiorentina gets involved in a move for Juventus target

February 10, 2023 - 8:15 pm

Juventus wanted to add Rodrigo De Paul to their squad when he played for Udinese in Serie A, but Atletico Madrid beat them to his signature.

The midfielder has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital and it now seems he will return to Serie A, which puts the Bianconeri in a good position to add him to their squad.

De Paul was one of the key men for Argentina as they won the World Cup last year, but he is still not a player Atleti considers untouchable.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Spaniards are now looking to use him as a sweetener in their effort to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The Spanish side is willing to offer a swap deal to La Viola, which will see De Paul return to Serie A.

At the moment, the player does not seem opposed to the transfer, which means Juve could miss out on his signature unless they act fast.

Juve FC Says

We have been changing personnel in our midfield over the last few seasons and this could continue in the summer when Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes are expected to leave.

Although the likes of Fabio Miretti could step up, we need a more experienced presence and De Paul will probably get the job done.

Avatar

