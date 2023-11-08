Fiorentina has received a partial stadium ban after their fans racially abused Weston McKennie, Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic.

La Viola was missing a core Ultra group at the ground after they boycotted the fixture, but they still had enough badly behaved supporters who abused the Juve players.

A report on Football Italia reports that a sports judge has handed them a partial stadium ban for the incident.

However, it is suspended for a year and will only come into effect if they repeat the act in another game.

Juve won the fixture, but the fans did their best to destabilise the Bianconeri players. It did not work, and this ban represents a double victory for the Black and Whites.

Juve FC Says

Matches between us and Fiorentina are always frantic and we expect the supporters of La Viola to find a way to attack our stars.

Racism is a method used easily, as it upsets the player in question and it is great that they have been handed a punishment for the act.

We won and that is what matters. Our focus should be on our preparation for our next fixture and we will have harder matches to play before this term finishes.