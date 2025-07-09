Juventus have received a significant boost in its pursuit of Dodo as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign. The right back has been on the radar of several Serie A clubs, but Juventus are now in a stronger position to make a move.

Fiorentina have been attempting to secure Dodo’s future by offering him a new contract, but negotiations have not progressed as planned. The player was initially open to staying, which prompted discussions over an extension. However, those talks have now stalled.

Juve Encouraged by Stalled Contract Talks

This development opens the door for Juventus to step in. Igor Tudor has identified Dodo as a player who could add quality to his squad, and the club are now expected to intensify their efforts to secure a deal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fiorentina are prepared to sell the defender if he does not sign a new contract soon. They have reportedly set an asking price of €25 million for his services. This price is seen as achievable by Juventus, who are working to reinforce their squad for the upcoming season.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Right Back Becomes Priority for Juventus

Dodo has been among the standout performers in his position, attracting interest for his consistent displays and attacking contribution from the flanks. Juventus believe he fits the profile they are seeking and is encouraged by the latest developments.

Fiorentina’s willingness to sell, combined with stalled renewal talks, gives Juventus a genuine opportunity to get the deal done. The club must now decide whether to meet the asking price or attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

With right back a position that needs attention in the current squad, Dodo could be the ideal solution. Juventus are expected to push forward in the coming days to assess the viability of completing the transfer before the market becomes more competitive.