Fiorentina has given Juventus a deadline to buy Milenkovic

Juventus has been chasing the signature of Nikola Milenkovic for some time now.

The Serbian has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A as he plays for Fiorentina.

Juve had added him to their transfer shopping list in the last two summers, and this is probably the best time to add him to their squad.

They have just signed Gleison Bremer from Torino, but they lost Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini before his arrival.

Juve could still make a late push to add Milenkovic to their squad, but Fiorentina wants to conclude their summer business quick.

With that in mind, they have set a deadline to sell to give themselves enough time to replace him.

Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims Juve has between now and August 6th to sign him.

From the 7th, La Viola will open talks over a new deal worth 3m euros for three years with the defender.

Juve FC Says

The arrival of Bremer and Federico Gatti means we have some new players we can trust in defence.

When you add Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani, who are still on our books, it begins to make sense.

However, Milenkovic will be a better option to have compared to Rugani and we probably should add him to the squad for depth at the back.