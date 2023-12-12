Fiorentina would like to exercise their option to buy Arthur Melo from Juventus at the end of the season, but the economic aspect remains problematic.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian in the summer of 2020 on a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic join Barcelona.

Between injuries and uninspiring displays, the midfielder struggled to carve himself a regular berth under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo and then Max Allegri.

Last season, he spent his campaign on loan at Liverpool. However, a long-term injury hindered his season, as he failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Fiorentina who have the right to buy his services at the end of the campaign.

Arthur has now established himself as a key figure in Vincenzo Italian’s tactical setup. He has so far made 22 appearances across all competitions.

But despite his positive start to life in Tuscany, the player’s future remains up in the air.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina could struggle to maintain the services of Arthur beyond the current campaign.

The Brazilian international’s redemption would cost the club’s coffers 20 million euros, payable in three yearly installments. While this figure is considered high based on the Viola’s standards, they would be willing to splash the cash to maintain the Regista.

Nevertheless, the main issue lies with the player’s salary. Arthur earns 4 million euros in fixed wages, while the sum could rise to 9M after adding bonuses, whereas the Fiorentina management has a salary cap set at 2.5 million.

Therefore, Arthur would have to make a financial sacrifice if he intends to linger in Florence for years to come.

Otherwise, he’ll return to Juventus where he still has another two years on his contract (expiring in 2026).