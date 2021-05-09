Fiorentina increase their asking price for Juventus target

Fiorentina is looking to take advantage of the increasing number of suitors for Dusan Vlahovic to make more money from his sale.

The Serbian hotshot has been one of Serie A’s best strikers in this campaign and has netted 21 goals in 34 league games this season.

These numbers are huge and have made him a target for Milan, Tottenham and Juventus.

His current deal expires in 2023, but La Viola is negotiating a new one for him, which will keep him with them for a longer time.

They are also open to selling him when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

He had previously been valued at €40m, but La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says the attention that he is currently getting has made Viola President Rocco Commisso increase the asking price for the striker.

He was signed for just €2m in 2018, but his fine form is set to pay La Viola off for taking a chance on him so early in his career.

The report says they want €60m for his signature now.

That fee would be a problem for Juventus to pay and they still have to settle with their rivals for outstanding fees in the loan to buy agreement for Federico Chiesa.

If Juve can strike a similar agreement to get Vlahovic, it would be great, but Fiorentina might not want that.