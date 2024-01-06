Juventus is pleased to see Arthur Melo thriving during his loan spell at Fiorentina this season. The Brazilian midfielder, who struggled to secure regular playing time at Juventus and Liverpool during his previous loan, has become one of the standout performers for Fiorentina this season.

Despite Arthur’s success at Fiorentina and the club’s desire to keep him, a potential permanent transfer is currently hindered by financial constraints. Arthur’s annual salary is 6 million euros, and Juventus covers half of that amount. Fiorentina, unable to match these financial terms, reportedly offered Juventus 20 million euros for Arthur’s permanent transfer, but it seems that the financial aspects are proving challenging for the Florence club, as reported by Calciomercato.

While both Fiorentina and Arthur express a mutual desire for him to stay, the current financial situation makes it unlikely for Fiorentina to secure a permanent deal. As a result, Juventus may need to explore alternative options or potential suitors for the midfielder in the upcoming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has done well in Florence, but we cannot force them to keep him, especially if they cannot afford a deal.

His fine form will attract other top clubs who should have the resources to add him to their group.