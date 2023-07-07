Fiorentina is now leading Juventus in the race for Parisi

Juventus faces the risk of losing out on the signing of Fabiano Parisi as Fiorentina intensifies their pursuit of the left-back.

Juventus has been actively pursuing Parisi’s signature for some time and has communicated their interest to Empoli, the player’s current club.

Empoli is open to negotiating a deal with any interested club and has not yet reached an agreement to sell Parisi to Juventus. This situation leaves the door open for the player to join another team, and Juventus could miss out on securing his signature if they fail to act swiftly.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus now finds themselves trailing behind Fiorentina in the race for Parisi’s services. The Viola have made significant progress in their efforts to secure the left-back’s signature over the past few weeks.

Juve FC Says

Parisi is one of the finest young players in the country and is one man that can guarantee a certain level of performance wherever he goes.

If we add him to our squad, he could even improve because he is now in the company of quality players.

However, in the transfer market, the club that acts the fastest wins the race for the target and we must offload as many players as possible to begin planning for the future.