Fiorentina is now leading Juventus in the race for relegated 26-year-old

Emil Audero, who is set for a return to Serie A following Sampdoria’s relegation, has attracted interest from several clubs in the top flight. Juventus is among the clubs interested in bringing the former Juventus youngster back to their ranks. However, Juve has not acted swiftly in pursuing Audero, as they currently view him as a potential replacement if one of their primary goalkeeper options departs the club.

While Juventus has shown hesitation in adding Audero to their squad, a report from Calciomercato suggests that Fiorentina is now leading the race to secure the goalkeeper’s signature. The report indicates that Fiorentina has intensified its pursuit in recent weeks and is on the verge of securing a deal ahead of Juventus and other interested parties.

This development may prompt Juventus to expedite their interest in Audero or potentially allow him to slip through their grasp, as they currently have capable goalkeeping options available to them.

Juve FC Says

Signing a new goalkeeper is not a priority for us in this transfer window, so we do not have to speed up a move for Audero.

It would be great to have him back at the club, but our current options are good enough for us to use for now while we strengthen other parts of the squad.