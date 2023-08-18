Tommaso Baldanzi stands out as one of the most promising emerging talents within Italian football today, drawing considerable attention from the top-tier clubs in Serie A.

As a part of the Italy U20 team, he showcased his skills remarkably last season, playing a pivotal role in the squad that secured the runner-up position at the recent U20 World Cup in Argentina.

Throughout his entire career, Baldanzi has remained loyal to Empoli, an establishment renowned for nurturing and fostering the growth of young players in Italy.

Juve closely monitored his progress during the previous season and expressed a strong interest in his abilities. However, Fiorentina is equally determined to secure his talents and integrate him into their first team.

Fiorentina is presently undergoing a revitalisation phase for their squad during this transfer window and aims to include Baldanzi as an integral member of their roster.

According to reports from Calciomercato, should Fiorentina decide to offload Sofyan Amrabat, they are prepared to pursue the acquisition of the highly-rated youngster. Baldanzi is valued at 30 million euros and has a contract extending until 2027.

Juve FC Says

Baldanzi is one of the finest youngsters in Italy at the moment and will want to join us as one of the top clubs in the land.

However, he also knows he has a better chance of playing regularly if he moves to Fiorentina and might favour a move to La Viola over Turin.