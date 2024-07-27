Juventus is desperate to offload Weston McKennie in this transfer window after determining that the American is not part of their plans.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Bianconeri sought to use McKennie as a sweetener to facilitate a move for Douglas Luiz. However, McKennie refused to be part of that transaction.

Juve has since replaced McKennie with another player and signed Luiz, making McKennie surplus to their needs.

While McKennie needs to leave, there are not many clubs showing significant interest in him at this moment.

Fiorentina has now expressed interest, and Juve is keen to reach an agreement with them as soon as possible.

A report on Tuttojuve indicates that Juventus is willing to lower its asking price to facilitate McKennie’s departure.

McKennie currently earns around 2.5 million euros net per season at Juventus, and the report claims that La Viola is prepared to match that salary.

If McKennie is open to joining them, Fiorentina will offer him the same wages he currently earns at Juve to make the transfer happen.

Juve FC Says

McKennie will be smart to accept Fiorentina’s offer if he wants to keep playing because he will not get game time if he remains with us.