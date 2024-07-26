Fiorentina signed Moise Kean from Juventus in this transfer window and could sign another Juventus player before it closes.

La Viola has a good business relationship with Juventus and has been signing players from the Turin club every summer.

Last term, Juve loaned Arthur Melo to Fiorentina and he helped them reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

A year later, Fiorentina signed Kean, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are now interested in a move for Daniele Rugani.

Surprisingly, the defender signed a new contract at Juventus not so long ago, even though he has hardly started games for them in the last few seasons.

He was hopeful of being a key player this term, but the arrival of Thiago Motta as Juve’s newest manager has changed things, and the defender is set to leave the club.

The report claims that Fiorentina is considering making a move for him and that they consider him an important transfer target to add to their squad in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has not been playing much for us, and if he struggles to get playing chances under Max Allegri, it will be tough for him to play under Motta, so selling him is probably the best thing to do.