Juventus and Fiorentina have been in discussions over the signing of Nicolás González in recent weeks, with Juve keen to bring the Argentine winger on board.

Fiorentina has been reluctant to part with González, but they appear to have softened their stance recently.

The Argentine is eager to make the move happen, and Juve remains confident they can secure the transfer, even with Atalanta now entering the race.

In addition to González, both clubs are negotiating the potential transfer of several Juventus players, with a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that Fiorentina is considering Filip Kostić and Arthur Melo.

Arthur spent last season on loan in Florence, and with Juventus eager to offload the Brazilian, Fiorentina is exploring the option of re-signing him.

Kostić, who is not in Thiago Motta’s plans, has been told to find a new club, and Juventus is offering the Serbian winger to Fiorentina as part of the deal.

Juventus hopes these moves can materialise, but the primary obstacle remains the players’ salaries.

Fiorentina operates on a smaller budget than Juve, and accommodating the current wages of either player would be challenging.

Juve FC Says

If we seriously want to offload these players, we may have to consider subsidising their wages.