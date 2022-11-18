Juventus has a group of talented midfielders making a name for themselves across Serie A and their first team.

The Bianconeri took a bold step to establish a B team in the lower leagues of Italian football and it has helped several of their players develop into first-team material.

One man who has come through the ranks at the club and is doing well now is Filippo Ranocchia.

The midfielder spent the last season on loan at Vicenza, where he played 30 league games and had a good season.

He thought he would be in the Juve first team this term, but the Bianconeri sent him on loan to Monza to continue his development.

The youngster has continued to show he has what it takes to thrive in the Italian top flight and now another team is monitoring him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder has caught the attention of Fiorentina.

La Viola intends to bolster their squad in the next transfer window and they could push to add him to the group.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia is one of the finest young players in our squad now and we expect him to continue thriving.

At Monza, he is gaining valuable first-team experience, which will serve him well when he returns.

If he cannot break into the team in the next campaign, we could sell him outright for a good fee.