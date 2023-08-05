The transfer battle between Fiorentina and Juventus for the signing of Tommaso Baldanzi from Empoli is intensifying, with Fiorentina currently in the lead in the race for the young talent.

While Juventus remains committed to strengthening its squad with top players, they have identified Baldanzi as one of the exciting prospects in Serie A. The 20-year-old midfielder impressed during his time with Italy’s U20 national team at the World Cup in Argentina, further enhancing his reputation.

However, Juventus seems to have other priorities in this transfer window, focusing on players who can immediately contribute to their pursuit of becoming champions in the upcoming season. This has given Fiorentina an opportunity to step up their pursuit of Baldanzi’s signature.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fiorentina views Baldanzi as a player who can add value to their squad in the next campaign. The club is eager to secure his services and is making significant efforts to beat Juventus in the race for his signature.

With the competition between the two clubs for Baldanzi’s signing heating up, it will be interesting to see where the young midfielder ultimately ends up. His talent and potential have caught the attention of several clubs, and both Fiorentina and Juventus see him as an asset for the future.

Juve FC Says

Baldanzi is one of Italy’s finest youngsters and is destined for a bigger club if he continues to do well.

He would be welcomed at the Allianz Stadium, but we have other priorities at the moment.