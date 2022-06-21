Andrea Cambiaso will certainly not play for Genoa next season after their relegation from Serie A.

The full-back was a bright light on their team and his injury struggles in 2022 were partly why they couldn’t win their relegation dogfight.

Juventus has been targeting a move for him for a long time now and will hope to get a deal done in this transfer window.

However, they are not the only club looking to add him to their squad and a new competitor has emerged.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Fiorentina is the latest Serie A team showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

They want him to join their team following the return of European football.

Cambiaso has just a single season left on his deal and Genoa doesn’t want him to leave them on a free transfer at the end of the next campaign, so he would be sold.

Juve FC Says

With Alex Sandro’s future remaining very uncertain, a move for Cambiaso makes sense because he is young enough to become our first choice left-back in the long term.

His experience playing regular first-team football has also made him a better option when compared to Luca Pellegrini.

If we truly want him in our squad, we must act fast to avoid losing him to Fiorentina.