Fiorentina and Juventus have a strained relationship, with Juve often stoking the flames of this rivalry by regularly signing their best players.

Recently, Fiorentina has invested in an ultra-modern training centre called Viola Park, and a report in the Tuttosport print edition suggests that they were able to fund this project partly through the money received from Juventus.

Juventus has made significant acquisitions from Fiorentina, such as Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, in recent transfer windows, providing financial resources to La Viola.

Despite benefiting from these lucrative deals, Fiorentina maintains a strong dislike for Juventus. When the Tuttosport headline was published, Fiorentina journalist and host Rossella Petrillo responded to the publication, expressing her sentiments on the matter.

She said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Putting money on the market, bringing its budget with a red balance of €127m, does not mean financing Italian football, but distorting it.

“Our president has always argued that it is not right that clubs with a healthy balance sheet are at a disadvantage compared to Juventus (and they’re not the only ones) who buy players at exorbitant prices, pay very high wages and then present blatantly loss-making balance sheets.

“In our opinion, putting fictitious capital gains on the balance sheet, as emerged from the sentences, is not, as Tuttosport claims, supporting the system.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina will always have an issue with us and they are not still on our level as a football club.

We remain one of the top sides in European football and will continue to do better than them.

But we do not expect them to like us anytime soon, especially as Rocco Commisso goes about making bad comments about us.