Fiorentina aren’t closing the door on a permanent move for Juventus loanee Arthur Melo, but they’re reportedly seeking more favorable terms.

The 27-year-old endured two underwhelming campaigns in Turin followed by a nightmarish season on loan at Liverpool.

The Brazilian joined the Viola in the summer on loan with the right to buy at the end of the season.

Luckily for Arthur, he managed to rediscover himself under the guidance of Vincenzo Italiano, even if his form dropped since the turn of the new year.

Therefore, Fiorentina are still willing to maintain his services beyond the current campaign, but they’re looking to modify the terms.

According to Calciomercato, the two clubs will soon discuss the player’s future.

The Tuscans will reportedly look to keep Arthur at the Artemio Franchi by extending his loan for another season or get a significant discount on the price set in the agreement (20 million euros).

While it remains to be seen if Juventus would entertain these requests, the source claims that Arthur might be tempted to try his luck again in Turin, but it depends on the identity of the coach.

It remains to be seen if Max Allegri will remain at the helm for another year, or vacate his post in favor of a new manager.

But either way, the report feels that the midfielder’s chapter at Juventus has probably been written, and he’s unlikely to receive another chance at the club.