Fiorentina looking to sign a replacement for Juventus target

Despite landing the services of Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus still have eyes for another Serbian player in Fiorentina.

During his time in Florence, Nikola Milenkovic cemented himself as one of the best rising defenders in Italy.

Just like his compatriot Vlahovic, the 24-year-old is a youth product of Partizan, but left the nest to join La Viola in 2017.

However, the center back’s contract is due to expire in 2023 and he’s refusing to renew his stay at the club. (Sounds familiar?)

Thus, Fiorentina have apparently resigned to the fact that the Serbian will be leaving by the end of the season. The Tuscans will be adamant to sell rather than losing him for free a year later.

According to MSV Foot via TuttoJuve, Fiorentina have already identified Milenkovic’s replacement. The man in question is Facundo Medina, a 22-year-old Argentine who plays for Ligue 1 side Lens.

The report claims that in addition to the Bianconeri, Milan are also interested in the services of the Serbian defender.

Juve FC say

Well, Juventus could once again push the envelope by raiding their hated rivals.

Despite what president Rocco Commisso and the rest of the Fiorentina executives would claim in public, the Viola management never truly had any issues when it comes to conducting deals with the Old Lady.

However, it’s the fans’ backlash that could jeopardize a potential switch between the two clubs. The purple fanbase never fail to express their anger (and display threatening messages) any time Juventus snatch one of theirs.