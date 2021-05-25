Fiorentina looking to ward off Juventus by offering their star a new contract

Although Fiorentina’s season remains a largely disappointing one, the rise of one particular star almost made up for their shortcomings.

In 2020/21, Dusan Vlahovic became a force to be reckoned with in Serie A, scoring 21 goals in his 37 appearances.

The Serbian almost single-handedly lifted the side from the relegation battle, at a time when confusion reigned supreme in Florence.

For their part, Juventus witnessed the 21-year-old’s brilliance, as he scored on both occasions against the Old Lady this season – including a spectacular run and finish during the first encounter.

The bomber is blessed with an incredible physique, strength, and a great finishing touch, which render him a phenomenal center forward in the making.

Naturally, the Bianconeri have put him on their shortlist, as poaching the best Viola stars is an old hobby for the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, Fiorentina are aware of the looming danger, and will try to take the needed measures to maintain their man for as long as possible.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the purple side is looking to offer the player a renewal worth three million euros per season plus bonuses.

Moreover, the new deal would include a buyout clause worth 100 millions, in order to ward off the striker’s suitors – mainly Juventus.

The report adds that Roma and Milan are also monitoring the Serbian, but Fiorentina president Rocco Comisso is not willing to sell at the moment.