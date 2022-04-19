Fiorentina lose key midfielder prior to second leg battle against Juventus

Ahead of the second leg battle between Juventus and Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia Semi Finals, Max Allegri has some major selection headaches, particularly in the middle of the park.

The Bianconeri are currently enduring an injury crisis in midfield which left the tactician with only two available senior players in this department (Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria).

Nonetheless, Vincenzo Italiano will have problems of his own in midfield, especially following the latest injury suffered by a key player.

According to la Nazione via TuttoJuve, Gaetano Castrovilli will undergo a medical examination on Tuesday to reveal the extent of his injury.

Last weekend, the Euro 2020 winner left the pitch in pain at the 77 minute after sustaining a knee injury during the Viola’s home win over Venezia.

Based on the source, the midfielder’s condition doesn’t look good, as it could be related to the ligament. That would surely spell a long recovery period.

Therefore, Fiorentina will be without one of their most influential midfielders for the significant clash which will take place Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tuscans are likely to miss the services of the vastly experienced Jack Bonaventura.

However, Italiano’s lineup will still feature reputable names in the middle of the park, including the impactful Lucas Torreira as well as the Moroccan duo of Youssef Maleh and Sofyan Amrabat.