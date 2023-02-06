Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina lose two players for next Sunday’s clash against Juventus

February 6, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Following Tuesday’s encounter in Salerno, Juventus will return to Turin and begin their preparations for Sunday’s clash against their old rivals Fiorentina.

While the Tuscans will have two extra days to train for the anticipated clash, Vincenzo Italiano’s men aren’t enjoying their finest hour, especially following yesterday’s defeat to Bologna at the Artemio Franchi, prompting angry reaction from the home crowd.

Moreover, the Viola lost the services of two important players who received bookings during the match against the Rossoblu.

According to ilBianconero, Igor Julio and Rolando Mandragora will each serve a one-match ban after collecting their fifth yellow card of the Serie A campaign, ruling them out of the anticipated encounter against Juventus.

The Brazilian defender has been a key player at the back for the Tuscan club, forming a solid partnership with Nikola Milenkovic.

As for the Italian midfielder, he’s a former Juventus player who signed for the Old Lady in 2016, but never quite got the chance to prove his worth in Turin. Instead, he spent six years out on loan at various clubs, before joining Fiorentina on a permanent basis last summer.

A decision from the sporting judge should officially confirm the bans in the coming days.

