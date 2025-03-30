Fiorentina have reportedly made up their mind about Nicolo Fagioli, making a clear decision on the future of the 24-year-old.

The midfielder joined Juve’s academy as a mere child and went to represent every age group before finally reaching the first team. He made his senior debut during Andrea Pirlo’s reign in the 2020/21 campaign, before spending the following season on loan at Cremonese, where he delivered sublime displays that earned him the Serie B Best Young Player of the Season Award.

In October 2022, Fagioli made his big breakthrough at Juventus, beginning with a sensational winner in Lecce. He then became a regular feature for Max Allegri, but his momentum was interrupted by an eight-month betting ban.

The Italy international returned to action last May, and was expected to be a pillar at the Allianz Stadium this term, but was instead buried by Thiago Motta’s selections, thus forcing him to move out of the club, which was certainly a painful yet necessary decision as he later explained.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The creative star thus joined Fiorentina on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy that would be activated in case the Tuscans qualify for any European competitions.

But according to Transfer Feed, the Viola have already made up their decision regardless of the aforementioned condition. Thus, even if Raffaele Palladino’s men fail to secure European football, the club still intends to exercise the option to buy the player.

This is hardly surprising considering Fagioli’s positive impact in a short spell of time. His finest outing to date at the Artemio Franchi ironically ensued against his parent club, as he orchestrated Fiorentina’s astonishing 3-0 victory over Juventus, thus exacting revenge on Motta who was sacked in the aftermath.

Fiorentina have already paid Juventus 2.5 million euros as loan fees, whereas the midfielder’s redemption will cost them another 13.5 million euros in addition to bonuses.