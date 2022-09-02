Fiorentina man insists their goal is to stop Vlahovic and Milik

Juventus will face Fiorentina in Serie A tomorrow as they bid to continue their positive start to this season.

The Bianconeri had a busy summer transfer window, and now that it has closed, their focus will be on having a good season.

Their next game is against La Viola, and they will look to pile more misery on their struggling hosts.

The game sees Dusan Vlahovic return to his old stomping ground, and Arkadiusz Milik would be keen to score another goal for the Bianconeri.

Fiorentina knows the key to achieving anything in that match would be to stop these two men from scoring, among other things.

One man that will be hard at work ensuring Juve doesn’t inflict too much damage on them is Igor Julio.

The Brazilian defender is one of their key players, and he reveals the goal would be to keep these Juve men quiet as well as the rest of the team.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“My department mates and I work to stop the strongest. The goal is not to score Dusan or Milik, who has already hit the mark as soon as he arrives, confirming how useful he will be for his team.”

Juve FC Says

We expect a tough game from La Viola, and our team will prepare for the challenge they throw at us.

In Serie A, every club must be respected. If you accord that to them, you will play with seriousness.

Hopefully, our men would go into that game knowing it will take hard work to get all three points.