Fiorentina manager admits Vlahovic knows how to hurt them

Fiorentina manager, Vincenzo Italiano has admitted that Dusan Vlahovic knows how to hurt them, but he also insists they are not focused on stopping the Juventus striker.

Vlahovic left Fiorentina for Juventus in the last transfer window and he has been one of the lethal strikers in the world.

His goals helped them to stay close to the European places in the first half of the season.

However, he is now on the books of Juve and he is helping them to challenge for trophies.

The Italian Cup offers both clubs a chance to win a trophy and Fiorentina will be keen to ensure they can upset the odds and make the final.

Italiano said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Dusan knows everything about us, but we also know how he wants or it can hurt us.

“The welcome of the Franks for Dusan? He is honestly not part of the preparation for the game and my worries.

“We will have to play as a mature team: we face a great opponent, they haven’t lost in 13 games. It will take great maturity on the part of the team.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina knows what Vlahovic can do and they would be keen to ensure they limit his impact in the game.

The striker also played for them long enough to know how to hurt the team.

However, we cannot focus on just supplying him with balls. Instead, we could use him to distract La Viola’s defence while other players score the goals and do the damage.