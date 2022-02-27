Fiorentina manager admits Vlahovic would be a problem when they face Juventus

Fiorentina manager, Vincenzo Italiano has admitted that Dusan Vlahovic would pose a serious threat to them when his side meets Juventus.

Both clubs will meet next Wednesday for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The match will see Vlahovic return to the Artemio Franchi Stadium which was his home until this year.

The Serbian was developed at Fiorentina and he helped them with many goals in the first half of this season.

He would now score the goals for Juventus after he secured a transfer to the Allianz Stadium in the last transfer window.

Swapping Florence for Turin is one of the worst sins a footballer can commit and Vlahovic can expect a hostile reception on his return.

However, even their team would be worried about what he can do and Italiano knows this.

He said via Calciomercato: “We will face a very strong team, with great champions and with a boy, Vlahovic, who was with us until recently. He will become a champion, he is hungry and willing. We will try to limit him, we hope he is not as concrete as he is. it was today.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is well prepared for that game after scoring twice in Juve’s 3-2 win against Empoli last night.

The striker is ruthless, and Fiorentina knows what he can do first-hand.

They will try to limit him, but Vlahovic is always hungry for goals and he will try his best to still get the better of his former teammates.