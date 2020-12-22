Fiorentina manager looking to surprise Juventus

Cesare Prandelli is confident that his team can get the points against Juventus later today.

La Viola has won none of their away games this season, and they face a Juventus side that is working hard to get back to the top of the league standings.

Despite his side’s poor form on the road, he says that if they can play with the mindset that they will not get many chances, and they have to take the ones they get, then they might beat the Bianconeri.

He then praised Andrea Pirlo for reshaping the Juventus team that he inherited in just two months.

On the title race, he backed Juventus to remain in it, but he says that this campaign is a tougher one and that the Bianconeri will have to see off serious competition from the Milan side to get a tenth consecutive league crown.

“To beat the great teams, you mustn’t only pay attention to the details, but you have to jump at the opportunities you get,” Prandelli said at a press conference via Football-Italia.

“If we start with this mentality, we will play an excellent game.”

“Pirlo is building ahead,” he adds.

“He gave the team a new shape in two months, it wasn’t easy.

“This year, the competition is fiercer. The Milan sides are stronger and can give them trouble.”